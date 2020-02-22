ContentBox Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $47,086.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008870 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, CPDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.