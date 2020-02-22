Contentos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.01 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,253,242 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

