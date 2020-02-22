Contents Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,355.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $90,355.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00480780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.67 or 0.06486360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00061518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010229 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

