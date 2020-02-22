Contents Protocol (CPT) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $331,151.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00492040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.07 or 0.06509486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

