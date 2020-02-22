Contrasting Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) & TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (NASDAQ:TWCF)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arrow Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 27.09% 13.17% 1.24% TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH 17.46% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.78 $37.47 million $2.50 13.96 TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH $43.76 million N/A $7.66 million N/A N/A

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arrow Financial and TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loan products, such as auto, personal, home equity, home improvement, land and lot, and bridge loans; business term, lines of credit, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, as well as public finance package that includes public fund deposit and treasury management solutions; and farm loans, such as farm real estate loans, equipment loans, agricultural lines of credit, and farm management solutions. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes, gift cards, cashier's checks, money transfer services, and notary and electronic transfer services; online banking and bill pay, cash management, mobile banking, merchant, overdraft protection services; and personal and business financial planning services, as well as group insurance products. Town and Country Financial Corporation was founded in 1962 and is based in Springfield, Illinois.

