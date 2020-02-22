Contrasting Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Enerplus alerts:

This table compares Enerplus and Jones Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $997.46 million 1.12 $291.84 million $1.09 4.62 Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 32.90% 16.47% 10.43% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Jones Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 5 0 2.71 Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.38%.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerplus beats Jones Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.