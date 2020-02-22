Contrasting NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) and MarineMax (NASDAQ:HZO)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and MarineMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A MarineMax 0 2 5 0 2.71

MarineMax has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given MarineMax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and MarineMax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarineMax $1.24 billion 0.36 $35.99 million $1.63 12.84

MarineMax has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A MarineMax 3.09% 11.22% 5.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarineMax beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats. It also provides marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company offers novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as charters power yachts. Further, it provides new or used boat finance services; and arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, credit life, accident, and casualty insurance coverage. As of November 1, 2018, the company had 63 retail locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. Additionally, it maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The company also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.