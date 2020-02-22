Contrasting NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloudflare and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 10 0 2.77 NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cloudflare currently has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million 21.98 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -29.19 NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 2.60 $31.00 million $1.17 17.50

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A NortonLifeLock 100.76% 9.68% 3.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Cloudflare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

