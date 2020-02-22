Contrasting Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and ReneSola (NASDAQ:SOL)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -13.44% -18.51% -13.18% ReneSola -2.42% 1.70% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,189.94%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 2.79 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -41.75 ReneSola $80.50 million 0.81 $1.76 million $0.01 170.55

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ReneSola beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

