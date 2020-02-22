Contrasting Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and County Bancorp (NYSE:ICBK)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.29 billion 4.45 $499.17 million $4.84 11.55 County Bancorp $79.72 million 2.27 $16.45 million $2.36 11.42

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 7 0 3.00 County Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 38.69% 17.63% 1.99% County Bancorp 20.64% 10.60% 1.12%

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats County Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 38 branch locations and 11 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

