Cortex Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, BitForex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.02889483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00141717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, CoinEx, Huobi, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, UEX, DEx.top and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

