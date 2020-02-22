Cosmos Hits Market Cap of $919.47 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $919.47 million and approximately $296.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00050007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,675.22 or 1.00280420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.