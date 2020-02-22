Couchain Price Hits $0.0000 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,376.00 and approximately $8,283.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.06575582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00059785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

