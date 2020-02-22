Counterparty Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00019421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,668.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.03865172 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00758234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000545 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,385 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

