CPUchain (CPU) Market Cap Tops $8,035.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $8,035.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 16,517,350 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org.

CPUchain Coin Trading

CPUchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

