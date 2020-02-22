Cream Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Cream has a total market capitalization of $30,001.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.01095222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050003 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00212829 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

