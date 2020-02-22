CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $169,483.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $169,483.00 and approximately $19,494.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048900 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

