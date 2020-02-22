Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0519 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Credits has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $251,212.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, WazirX, LBank and Gate.io. During the last week, Credits has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS, Tidex, WazirX, LBank, IDEX, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.