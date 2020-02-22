Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRESY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 170,590 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

