Critical Analysis: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hanmi Financial and DNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than DNB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hanmi Financial pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of DNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and DNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 2.00 $32.79 million $1.06 16.63 DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.90 $10.68 million $2.48 18.63

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and DNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 11.95% 5.79% 0.59% DNB Financial 20.19% 9.48% 0.96%

Summary

DNB Financial beats Hanmi Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

