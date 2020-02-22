Critical Comparison: Datadog (DDOG) versus Its Peers

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 212 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Datadog to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Datadog alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datadog and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2210 9879 17352 924 2.56

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Datadog’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.17% -90.82% -5.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datadog and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million -$16.71 million -304.53 Datadog Competitors $2.09 billion $334.73 million 39.00

Datadog’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datadog peers beat Datadog on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.