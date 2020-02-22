Critical Comparison: MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) and OTCMKTS:EMBI (NASDAQ:EMBI)

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) and OTCMKTS:EMBI (OTCMKTS:EMBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and OTCMKTS:EMBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A OTCMKTS:EMBI N/A -0.59% 3.69%

Risk and Volatility

MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OTCMKTS:EMBI has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of OTCMKTS:EMBI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and OTCMKTS:EMBI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$13.98 million ($0.07) -1.50 OTCMKTS:EMBI N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and OTCMKTS:EMBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOTIF BIO PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 OTCMKTS:EMBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

MOTIF BIO PLC/S presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,661.90%. Given MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MOTIF BIO PLC/S is more favorable than OTCMKTS:EMBI.

Summary

MOTIF BIO PLC/S beats OTCMKTS:EMBI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About OTCMKTS:EMBI

Emerald Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma. Its products pipeline also comprise NB2222 for the treatment of dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3000 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The company was formerly known as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Bioscience, Inc. in March 2019. Emerald Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

