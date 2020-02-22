Critical Comparison: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus Sturgis Bancorp (NYSE:STBI)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regions Financial and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 6 8 0 2.47 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.61, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 23.42% 10.77% 1.27% Sturgis Bancorp 19.95% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.76 billion 2.33 $1.58 billion $1.55 10.54 Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.89 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

