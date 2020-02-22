Critical Review: AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. ServiceNow (NASDAQ:NOW)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AlarmCom and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 2 6 1 2.89 ServiceNow 0 3 25 1 2.93

AlarmCom presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.39%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $354.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given AlarmCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 10.23% -122.34% 11.54% ServiceNow 18.11% 7.60% 2.31%

Volatility and Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlarmCom and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 5.46 $21.52 million $1.31 36.05 ServiceNow $3.46 billion 18.67 $626.70 million $0.65 529.97

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than AlarmCom. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceNow beats AlarmCom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

