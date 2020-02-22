Critical Review: Key Energy Services (KEGX) & The Competition

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS: KEGX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Key Energy Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Key Energy Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Key Energy Services Competitors 506 1878 2357 103 2.42

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.96%. Given Key Energy Services’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Energy Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million -$88.80 million -0.02 Key Energy Services Competitors $3.56 billion -$204.08 million 5.76

Key Energy Services’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services’ peers have a beta of 1.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27% Key Energy Services Competitors -9.64% -158.81% -1.18%

Summary

Key Energy Services peers beat Key Energy Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

