Critical Survey: Ovintiv (OVV) & Its Competitors

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ovintiv to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 6 4 0 2.40 Ovintiv Competitors 2391 9164 12778 428 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 63.56%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 54.78%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $1.07 billion 4.81 Ovintiv Competitors $10.41 billion $716.37 million 7.97

Ovintiv’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s peers have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -7.38% -1.70% 5.00%

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ovintiv peers beat Ovintiv on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

