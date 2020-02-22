Critical Survey: Watford (WTRE) versus Its Competitors

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Watford to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% Watford Competitors 1.30% 0.57% 0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Watford and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 898 2957 2561 179 2.31

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watford and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 12.02 Watford Competitors $14.27 billion $693.23 million 100.11

Watford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Watford competitors beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

