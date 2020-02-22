CROAT Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $73,137.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,832,758 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

