Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Crocs stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

