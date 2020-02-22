CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $11,038.00 and $3.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008806 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000616 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.