CryCash (CRC) Hits Market Cap of $527,399.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryCash has a market capitalization of $527,399.00 and $533.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

