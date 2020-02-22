Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $14,924.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.06575582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00059785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.