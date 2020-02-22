CrypticCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $588,468.00 and $3,979.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00631630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00105005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00120327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

