Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Tops $821.74 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $821.74 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BigONE, Bibox and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,792,694,064 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi Global, BiteBTC, DDEX, IDEX, KuCoin, Bithumb Global, CPDAX, ABCC, Bibox, Fatbtc, Upbit, Dcoin, Indodax, Bittrex, DigiFinex, OceanEx, OKEx, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Huobi Korea, BigONE and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

