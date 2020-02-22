Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.37

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003871 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $928,778.00 and $1,467.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00285813 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016736 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,643,374 coins and its circulating supply is 2,479,014 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.