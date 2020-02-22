Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00007918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $47.90 million and $88,322.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

