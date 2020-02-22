Cryptonex (CNX) Market Cap Reaches $112.97 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00020963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $112.97 million and $2.13 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

