Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0353 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $17.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.62 or 0.06546595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00061401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027620 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.