CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.0287

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a market cap of $258,019.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

