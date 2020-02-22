CryptoSoul Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $43,618.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,022,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,439,766 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

