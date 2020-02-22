Curecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,355.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00780067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,430,042 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.