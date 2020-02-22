Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CUBI opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

