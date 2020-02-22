CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 667,483 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $115,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 179,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 40,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 332,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in CVS Health by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $71.51 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

