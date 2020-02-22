CyberMiles Market Capitalization Hits $12.13 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, LBank, Bithumb and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00775253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067097 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005955 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006894 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, Bibox, IDCM, DragonEX, Zebpay, Binance, Huobi, BCEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bithumb, LBank and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

