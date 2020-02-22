Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.40 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.