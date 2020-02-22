D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

