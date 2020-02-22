Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Gate.io, OasisDEX and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, AirSwap, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

