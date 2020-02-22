Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $112.36 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

