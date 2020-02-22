DAO.Casino (BET) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $170,584.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,206.68 or 0.95591549 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

