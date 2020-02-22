Dash (DASH) Price Hits $104.52

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Dash has a market cap of $976.19 million and approximately $969.19 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $104.52 or 0.01083708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000892 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,339,786 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

